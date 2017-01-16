Electrical fire causes $55,000 of damage in Albert Lea home

Overheated electrical wiring is being blamed for a house fire in Albert Lea Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived at 205 Elizabeth Ave. around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, smoke was coming from the front door and a second story window.

After determining no one was inside the home, firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours extinguishing hot spots.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by overheated electrical wiring from an overloaded electrical circuit.

Damage is estimated at $55,000.