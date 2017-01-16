Electrical fire causes $55,000 of damage in Albert Lea home - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Electrical fire causes $55,000 of damage in Albert Lea home

Posted:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Overheated electrical wiring is being blamed for a house fire in Albert Lea Sunday morning. 

When firefighters arrived at 205 Elizabeth Ave. around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, smoke was coming from the front door and a second story window. 

After determining no one was inside the home, firefighters worked to put out the blaze. 

Crews were on the scene for about three hours extinguishing hot spots. 

Fire officials said the fire was caused by overheated electrical wiring from an overloaded electrical circuit. 

Damage is estimated at $55,000. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.