Rochester honors the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.

People in Rochester came together to honor the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The morning's celebrations started off with the 22nd annual "We have a Dream" breakfast at the Mayo Civic Center.

The family-focused celebration was hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Diversity Council, and the NAACP.

The groups have made tickets more affordable over the past two years -- at 10 dollars-- so more families could attend.

A Hindu leader gave the invocation.

Award-winning poet Louis Alemayehu served as the keynote speaker. He played a large role in the 1970's Black Arts Movement.

Alemayehu said although many aspects of King's dream have been achieved, the dream is still unfolding.

"We have to acknowledge certain kinds of truths as a global community of people who come from a lot of different cultural understandings and cultural beliefs, that that diversity is the ground of unity," said Alemayehu.

After the breakfast, community members held a rally, then marched through the streets of downtown Rochester in solidarity with King's principles.

Marchers sang Pete Seeger's "We shall overcome," which was a key anthem of the Civil Rights Movement.

More than 100 people took part in the march as they chanted "What do we want? Freedom! When do we want it? Now!"

There were many signs with King's quotes, such as "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

The march was followed with a commemorative program and MLK birthday celebration at the Mayo Civic Theatre.