Rochester man facing fourth DWI charge

A Rochester man was arrested for his fourth DWI Saturday morning.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled Hidalgo Arevalo, 42, over near Kmart at 1:52 a.m. because he was driving without his headlights on.

After showing signs of impairment, Arevalo was arrested. The sheriff's office said his breath alcohol concentration was 0.18.

The sheriff's office said his driving record showed he was convicted of DWI three times in the past decade - twice in 2007 and once in 2011. Since this is his fourth arrest, he is facing a felony level DWI charge.

Arevalo is being held at the adult detention center. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.