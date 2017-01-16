Sleet and freezing rain start the week with slick conditions

Slippery conditions are expected to continue through the morning hours and in the evening Tuesday, though warmer temperatures in the midday will help to thaw the ice for a short time, before re-freezing in the evening.

A storm moving through northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Monday brought sleet and freezing rain throughout the day, making the evening commute a slippery one.

A number of schools, businesses and organizations have reported closings, cancellations and delays.

What's the difference between a Watch, Advisory and a Warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisory: Issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet which will cause significant inconveniences and, if caution is not exercised, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Winter Storm Watch: Alerts the public to the possibility of a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet. Winter Storm Watches are usually issued 12 to 48 hours before the beginning of a Winter Storm.

Winter Storm Warning: Issued when hazardous winter weather in the form of heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Winter Storm Warnings are usually issued 12 to 24 hours before the event is expected to begin.

Blizzard Warning: Issued for sustained or gusty winds of 35 mph or more, and falling or blowing snow creating visibilities at or below ¼ mile; these conditions should persist for at least three hours.

