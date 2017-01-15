21-year-old woman dies from CO poisoning at ice fishing house - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

21-year-old woman dies from CO poisoning at ice fishing house

Lake Wilmert, Minn. -

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a woman died and four other people were hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon.

It happened in an ice fishing house on Lake Wilmert in rural Martin County, which is two hours west of Rochester.

The 21-year-old female died at the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys in Rochester.

Three other adults were treated at local hospitals.

Police have not released the woman's name. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

