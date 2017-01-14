UNC coach comes to Rochester to watch JM's Hurt - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UNC coach comes to Rochester to watch JM's Hurt

Posted:
By Chris Barriere, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams flew to Rochester on Saturday night to watch John Marshall's Matthew Hurt.

North Carolina played a game that afternoon in Chapel Hill, NC but Williams was determined to watch Hurt and the Rockets take on Class AAA No. 7 Austin.

The Rockets won 75-64 led by Hurt's 39 points and 11 rebounds.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

    Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

    After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

    More >>

    After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Planning for severe weather, before storms hit

    Planning for severe weather, before storms hit

    Damage from 2007 flooding in southeast MinnesotaDamage from 2007 flooding in southeast Minnesota

    Severe Weather Awareness Week is the National Weather Service's initiative to review severe thunderstorm hazards and promote safety ideas for the public. Severe weather may not be as common in Minnesota as it is in other parts of the country, but it still happens.

    More >>

    Severe Weather Awareness Week is the National Weather Service's initiative to review severe thunderstorm hazards and promote safety ideas for the public. Severe weather may not be as common in Minnesota as it is in other parts of the country, but it still happens.

    More >>

  • Lake Shady and Zumbro River restoration continues with helicopter seed, mulch drops

    Lake Shady and Zumbro River restoration continues with helicopter seed, mulch drops

    If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...

    More >>

    If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.