National Trout Center hosts open house

With Saturday being the first day of winter trout fishing, the National Trout Center in Preston held its first open house of the season.

It was a day to get people excited and answer questions they may have about the season.

The Trout Center had some experts who could show how to make trout twirlers, along with food and drinks.

And to make things better, the DNR recently extended their catch and release season, giving folks a year-round fishing opportunity.

"Minnesotans are pretty hearty, they like to be out in the winter a lot of the times," said National Trout Center Chair Jeff Broberg. "It's a wonderful experience to go out on these streams where you have steaming open water thriving trout, eagles hunting the trout and a whole winter that you don't see other times."

The new season doesn't kick off until March 1, but members at the National Trout Center see it as a good move to get more people out fishing.