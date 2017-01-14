Cub Scouts enjoy day of winter weather fun

Every winter, hundreds of cub scouts look forward to a day of fun at the Gamehaven Reservoir Park in Rochester.

And why not? There's plenty of activities to be excited about.

"We've been sledding, we had ice fishing and also while we were ice fishing you can also do ice bowling and ice golfing," Elias Corson, a Cub Scout, said.

"One of my favorites was when we went ice fishing because my dad was so sure we were not going to catch any fish and we caught more than anyone which was seven," Lucas, another Cub Scout, said.

But for many of the folks there, the tubing is their favorite part

"We go down so fast we can't even stop each other," Connor, another Cub Scout, said.

With all the fun, sometimes there's its important to have some down time, which included going for a sleigh ride.

And the day isn't just for the kids, it's an event for the whole family, who don't normally get to join in on Cub Scouts Activities.

"It's just a fun time to go out and enjoy Minnesota in the middle of the winter," Eric Corson, Elias's dad, said.

Sometimes the parent's like this day more than their kids, especially because of the bonding time.

"One of the best experiences a father can have with his son is being outside enjoying the outdoors in Minnesota in the winter," Corson said.

It's not often winter days are this nice, but thanks to low winds, everyone lived the day to the fullest.

"Yeah so you got sun and snow, and fun and family and it's Minnesota at it's finest," Corson said.