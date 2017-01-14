Cub Scouts enjoy day of winter weather fun

After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.More >>
Severe Weather Awareness Week is the National Weather Service's initiative to review severe thunderstorm hazards and promote safety ideas for the public. Severe weather may not be as common in Minnesota as it is in other parts of the country, but it still happens.More >>
If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...More >>
Shots rang out Friday night at Maplewood Townhomes in Winona. Police said a bullet was found a foot away from a sleeping child, but apparently no one was hit. A police investigation led to the arrest of Jaquann Hughes, 22, of Chicago. A witness told police that Hughes, also known as "Bay Bay da Shoota," was having a disagreement with another man.More >>
Austin police used a K-9 on Saturday evening to chase down and subdue a man they had been hunting. Police took Cory Gunsallus, 35, into custody in the 600 block of 9th Street Southwest, where he was hiding in a back yard.More >>
"We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."More >>
Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home. Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April. Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened. They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smilin...More >>
New information was revealed Monday morning in the investigation into singer Prince's death. The day Prince died, authorities recovered hundreds of pills from his Paisley Park estate. The search warrant executed April 21, 2016, was available for public viewing for the first time Monday.More >>
An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.More >>
