BCA identifies Austin man, police officer in Wednesday fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the name of the man shot by an Austin police officer on Wednesday, and what happened leading up to the gunfire.

The BCA said late Friday that Ronald Dean Johnson, Jr., 41, was the man who died after being shot by Officer Chad Norman. The Southern Minnesota Regional Coroner’s Office at the Mayo Clinic said Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were called just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to 1010 Eighth Avenue Southwest after a domestic disturbance was reported. Two Austin police officers and two Mower County sheriff's deputies responded, and found Johnson holding a woman at knifepoint against her will in the upstairs level of the home. The BCA said in its preliminary findings that the woman had been visiting Johnson at his home but when she tried to leave, Johnson produced a knife and forced her to go upstairs.

Officers told the BCA that Johnson threatened to “cut her” if they came to the second floor. But the woman began screaming, and officers moved in. The BCA said Johnson threw a window unit air conditioner and a glass bottle at police coming up the stairs and that's when Officer Norman fired his weapon.

Johnson later died from the gunshot wound at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester after being airlifted there from Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

Officer Norman is a 14-year veteran of the Austin Police Department and the BCA said he is on standard paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated and reviewed. The Olmsted County Attorney's office will review the BCA's findings in the case once its investigation is finished.

The BCA said its crime scene investigators recovered "several knives and blades" at the house.