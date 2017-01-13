BCA identifies Austin man, police officer in Wednesday fatal shooting

An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.More >>
Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind.More >>
JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
