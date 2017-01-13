Olmsted County Drug Court open house celebrates its start - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County Drug Court open house celebrates its start

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Drug Court, or OCDC, is an opportunity for individuals to change life circumstances and live happily, drug and alcohol free.

The OCDC program started at the end of July and now has eight participants working hard to end their addictions, all under Judge Kathy Wallace

The program spans for 15 months and is divided into five phases.

The program includes chemical dependency and mental health assessments, random drug and alcohol tests, home visits, regular court appearances, and community support group attendance, among many other requirements.

At Friday's open house, community members gathered to watch a session in person, followed by special words in regards to the court, an official ribbon cutting, and cake.

Judge Kevin Lund also had a message for participants.

"It's the model that should be implemented throughout and across all systems. This is how we help people. I don't know how old you guys are, but at one point, you were someone's son or daughter. And that's what I see in the juvenile court. And we try to uplift people's lives there, and intervene at the appropriate time," said Judge Lund.

The goal of the Olmsted County Drug Court is to help those with addictions realize they aren't alone and can, indeed, live without substances.

Judge Wallace said that those who are in the program can without a doubt live normal lives, following completion of the program. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

    More >>

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

    More >>

  • New York artists have special project in Lanesboro

    New York artists have special project in Lanesboro

    As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project. Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century. 

    More >>

    As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project. Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century. 

    More >>

  • Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

    Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

    Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind. 

    More >>

    Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

    More >>

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

    More >>

  • Police recover 43 pounds of marijuana from rental car in Rochester

    Police recover 43 pounds of marijuana from rental car in Rochester

    Two men from California are now behind bars in Olmsted County, after Rochester police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car.  A Rochester police officer pulled over the car after it was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th St and 11th Ave SE.  At first, the men refused to stop for police, making a series of U-turn avoiding the squad car.  Eventually, they stopped, and police could smel...More >>
    Two men from California are now behind bars in Olmsted County, after Rochester police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car.  A Rochester police officer pulled over the car after it was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th St and 11th Ave SE.  At first, the men refused to stop for police, making a series of U-turn avoiding the squad car.  Eventually, they stopped, and police could smel...More >>

  • Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

    Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

    Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind. 

    More >>

    Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind. 

    More >>

  • Rochester man arrested for DWI with child in his car

    Rochester man arrested for DWI with child in his car

    A Rochester man is arrested on a DWI charge after deputies say he drove erratically with a 5-year-old child in his car.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's office took 45-year-old Makur Gang into custody after he was stopped for an erratic driving report. A Deputy was called to southbound Highway 63 around 7 Thursday night. The deputy caught up with Gang's white Malibu on Highway 30. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Gang, who failed a field sobriety test. A 5-ye...More >>
    A Rochester man is arrested on a DWI charge after deputies say he drove erratically with a 5-year-old child in his car.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's office took 45-year-old Makur Gang into custody after he was stopped for an erratic driving report. A Deputy was called to southbound Highway 63 around 7 Thursday night. The deputy caught up with Gang's white Malibu on Highway 30. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Gang, who failed a field sobriety test. A 5-ye...More >>

  • Closing date pushed back for J.C. Penney stores

    Closing date pushed back for J.C. Penney stores

    JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.

    More >>

    JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.

    More >>

  • Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Miracle Mile circa 1956Miracle Mile circa 1956
    If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening. If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today. In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included ...More >>
    If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening. If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today. In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included ...More >>

  • Rochester woman allegedly steals vehicle to avoid rain

    Rochester woman allegedly steals vehicle to avoid rain

    The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck. 

    More >>

    The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck. 

    More >>

  • Minnesota teen's dying wish to go to prom is granted

    Minnesota teen's dying wish to go to prom is granted

    A 13-year-old Minnesota boy who's been battling brain cancer wanted to go to prom. Jeremy Kohlberg got his wish, thanks to family, friends and classmates.More >>
    A 13-year-old Minnesota boy who's been battling brain cancer wanted to go to prom. Jeremy Kohlberg got his wish, thanks to family, friends and classmates.More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.