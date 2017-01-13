63rd Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon begins Saturday

Twenty straight hours of local talent will begin Saturday to support the fight against cancer with the 63rd Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon.

For 63 years, the telethon has been a joint effort between KTTC and the Rochester Eagles Club.

The telethon will kick off at the Mayo Civic Center at 8 p.m. Saturday and will run through the night and all day Sunday until 4 p.m.

All funds raised throughout the weekend will go toward local research at Mayo Clinic, the Hormel Institute and the University of Minnesota. Last year, the telethon raised more than $1 million. Donations for the Eagles Cancer Telethon can be made by clicking here.

The 63rd Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon will be televised live on KTTC and the CW Rochester. It will also be live streamed online. The live stream will be found by clicking here.

And be sure to stop by the Mayo Civic Center to check out all of the entertainment or make a donation in person!