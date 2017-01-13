Two Rochester businesses broken into overnight

About $600 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a Tobacco Discount store

Burglars used a small keg to smash through the front door of the Thirsty Belgian

Burglars caused hundreds of dollars in damage to two Rochester businesses overnight.

The first break-in happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Thirsty Belgian. The owner said he received a call from the alarm company about a front door breakage.

The owner said they typically keep small kegs chained down in the back of the building, but did not do so Thursday night. The burglars used one of the kegs to smash the front door.

The owner said the alarm system probably scared them off, because nothing was taken.

Less than 30 minutes later, Rochester Police were called to a second burglary at a Tobacco Discount store. Officers arrived at the business around 1:50 a.m. on 17th Avenue NW, where the front door was smashed open and the store was ransacked.

The burglars took $600 worth of cigarettes.

Officers said video from the store shows at least two suspects completing the heist in two minutes.

Police plan to release still images of the suspects later Friday.

Anyone with information on either of these burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.