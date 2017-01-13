Man arrested after allegedly stealing property at Rochester bank

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole property from a bank.

Rochester Police said officers were first called to Associated Bank on South Broadway around 2 p.m. Thursday.

A maintenance worker said he found a man lurking in the boiler room. After he asked him to leave, the worker discovered his laptop computer and truck keys were missing from his office.

Officers were called to Shops at University Square, where the worker had spotted the suspect, who police identified as Justin Lee, 18. When officers arrived, they found the worker holding Lee against the wall.

A search found that Lee had the missing keys and a keyboard with him. Lee then led officers to the stolen laptop, which he had hidden inside the bank.

Lee is facing a felony theft charge.