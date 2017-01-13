Police: Rochester man arrested after meth found in child's bedroom

A search warrant led to a drug arrest after methamphetamine was found in a child's bedroom.

Rochester Police carried out the warrant at 5488 51st Street NW around 2 p.m. Thursday after they received a tip about drug activity inside the home.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, Scott Dobbelaere, 35, leaving the home in a PT Cruiser, and they pulled him over at the intersection of Kenosha Drive and Valleyhigh Drive. Police said Dobbelaere tried to run away, but he was quickly arrested.

A search of his home found 7¼ ounces of methamphetamine and $3,000 in cash.

Police said most of the drug was found inside Dobbelaere's 5-year-old daughter's bedroom. They found baggies of meth on her bed and in a trick-or treat pumpkin.

Dobbelaere is facing charges of drug sales and possession, exposing a child to meth, child endangerment and fleeing an officer.