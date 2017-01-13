Fundraising pages organized for McNeilus explosion victims

Fundraising pages have been organized to help two of the victims of Wednesday's explosion at McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing in Dodge Center.

Nate Putratz identified his brother Anthony in a GoFundMe page as one of the workers who had to be airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Half of Anthony's body is covered in burns, according to the page, and his brother states he will need to remain in the hospital's burn unit for the next two months to recover.

The page has already exceeded its $5,000 goal. You can visit the page by clicking here.

A CaringBridge journal and GoFundMe page have also been organized for Eemou See, who was also taken to Regions Hospital. According to the CaringBridge page, updated by Eemou's daughter in law, See suffered 3rd degree burns to half of her body during the explosion.

According to the journal, Eemou's vital signs are stable and she is able to wiggle her toes and nod her head.

The journal said Eemou and Anthony worked side-by-side at McNeilus.

Eemou See's CaringBridge Journal can be found by clicking here. Her GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here.

Three agencies, the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and OSHA, are investigating Wednesday's explosion in the paint booth of a building on the north side of the facility.

Four employees suffered serious injuries. Eemou and Anthony were airlifted to the burn unit at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and two more were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. Crews treated an additional two people for minor injuries on the scene.