Mayo High School SOS Room helps students in need

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

When you think of an S.O.S. room, you might think of a bunker-type room to keep you safe from a zombie apocalypse.

But the Mayo High School S.O.S. Room is different.

Take a step inside.

The Mayo High School S.O.S., or Support our Spartans, Room helps students and their families who need basic living supplies such as clothing, toiletries, and food.

Run by sophomore Ashley Olson and 10 other volunteers, including two adults, the room helps dozens of students.

"With over 400 items taken each month, we assume a lot of students need to utilize a room like this," said Olson.

Olson took us on a little tour.

"We have women's pants, women's shirts, dress tops, we do have an outfit of the week. We thought that would be a fun thing to do that our volunteers can just choose," explained Olson.

Add in toiletries, school supplies, food, and winter coats, and you've got quite the supply stock for students in need.

"This is where we keep all the food. We keep it away from everything else," demonstrated Olson.

One of the best parts of the room is that there are no questions asked.

"It's completely anonymous. We don't ask for names. They come in and take whatever they need. And we don't question it," said Olson.

She continued, "We don't want kids to feel intimidated or judged for being in here. We always want them to feel comfortable."

The S.O.S. Room is a place where both those being served, and those doing the serving, leave happy.

"It makes me feel really proud. It makes me feel like I'm doing something, besides just school work every day and helping out my fellow students,” said Olson.

Olson said the S.O.S. Room is trying to pair up with local businesses to get more grants for new shelving units, more clothing, and extra fly money, so if a student needs something that is not currently in the room, the volunteers can run out and buy it for them.

