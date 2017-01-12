Judge: Appeals holding up Prince estate determination

The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate says he will wait for appeals to be exhausted before making a final determination on who will inherit the estimated $200 million.

But Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide made it clear Thursday that the late superstar's six confirmed siblings are the likely inheritors. Eide has rejected claims from several people to be Prince's child or sibling.

The judge said at Thursday's hearing that a few more people have DNA tests pending, but he expects them to be rejected.

Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings have asked Eide to declare that no will exists and formally name them as heirs.

Thursday's hearing is also considering a change in the executor of Prince's estate.