Guitarist Tommy Allsup dies at 85

Rock and roll pioneer Tommy Allsup died Wednesday at the age of 85.

Allsup is best known for playing guitar for Buddy Holly.

He famously lost a coin toss with Ritchie Valens in 1959 for a seat on Buddy Holly's plane, which crashed after a concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Holly, Valens and J. P."The Big Bopper" Richardson were all killed in that crash.

Allsup was scheduled to play at the Surf's upcoming Winter Dance Party weekend in early February.