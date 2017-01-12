Mower County Attorney: Fatal police shooting near Lanesboro was justified

The Mower County Attorney has determined a Rochester police officer used appropriate force in shooting a 45-year-old Fillmore County man, killing him in October.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently completed its investigation into the incident that led to the death of Kristofer Youngquist on October 23, 2016.

Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen reviewed the case file from the BCA's investigation and determined the shooting was justified, because Youngquist made numerous threats and pointed his rifle at the officer.

According to Nelsen's report, Fillmore County deputies responded to Youngquist's property at 36947 Dogwood Road in rural Lanesboro after receiving a 911 call at 10:53 a.m. from a woman who said Youngquist "struck [the woman] with a tire iron and strangled her while trying to pull her into his vehicle."

When deputies arrived and attempted to speak with Youngquist outside, he told officers to leave him alone, saying he wanted to be dead, and that the only way he would leave would be in a body bag, according to the report.

Deputies spoke with two of Youngquist's friends, who said he had a negative view of police and that he would not go to jail.

Deputies eventually called for assistance from the Rochester Police Department/Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Unit after seeing Youngquist come out of his camper with a long gun and a mounted scope. After three hours of negotiations, Youngquist continued to refuse to surrender and repeatedly said he would not leave the property alive.

Youngquist allegedly pointed his rifle at ERU officers, who warned him to drop his weapon or he would be shot.

At one point, Youngquist put his rifle down, called the negotiator and yelled for officers to back off. He then picked up the rifle once again, and pointed it at Sgt. Steve Thompson, a 19-year RPD veteran, who then shot once at Youngquist, killing him.

The Mower County Attorney was asked to review the BCA's findings to relieve Fillmore County from a conflict of interest. She said Thompson's actions were justified because he fired the shot to protect himself and his team members.