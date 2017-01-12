MPCA to hold public hearing about proposed hog feedlot expansion near St. Charles

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will welcome public feedback Thursday night about a possible hog feedlot expansion project near St. Charles.

Holden Farms is looking to expand two sites in Winona County, adding 538 pigs to a site that currently has 3,200, and adding 1,196 pigs to a site that currently has 1,532.

The public hearing is part of the MPCA's 30-day review and comment period to evaluate the potential for significant environmental effects. The comment period will run until February 1.

Thursday's meeting will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Community Center.