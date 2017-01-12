Throwback Thursday- Rochester church celebrates 75th anniversary

The Congregational Church UCC in Rochester celebrates its 159th year this month.

Back in 1933, the church celebrated 75 years in an unusual way.

In 1858, the Congregational Church of Rochester was established by 12 members.

As one of the earliest churches in Rochester, it initially held services in the original courthouse on Broadway.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the church performed an historical pageant on January 12, 1933.

In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, the man on the far is left holding a musket and wearing what appears to be a pilgrim suit.

Meanwhile, a boy in the middle glares at the camera while holding some kind of fowl, perhaps a turkey.

And there's the huge 5-layer cake with the big "75" on top to mark the occasion.

The church is still in operation today at its current home on Skyline Drive.



