UPDATE: Man dies after Austin officer-involved shooting

A man has died from his injuries after being shot by an officer during a domestic disturbance in Austin Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers and deputies from the Mower County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1,000 block of 8th Avenue SW at about 3:30 p.m.

A responding office fired his weapon during the incident, injuring a man, who was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. He was later airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he died from his injuries.

The man's name has not been released, but police said he will be identified after a preliminary autopsy is completed and his family is notified.

The police officer who fired his gun was also hurt in the encounter and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non life-threatening injuries.

"The officer involved will be placed on [paid] administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing," said Police Chief Brian Krueger.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. More details about the incident are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Austin in the past year. An Austin police officer fired his weapon when a man backed a vehicle into his squad car during a high speed pursuit in April, 2016.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Austin Wednesday. It's the second officer-involved shooting in Austin in the past year.

Austin Police were dispatched to a house on the 1000 block of 8th Avenue SW just before 4 p.m.

Few details are available at this time, though shots were reportedly fired and a detective on the scene told KTTC a responding officer suffered non life-threatening injuries, although the detective would not say whether the officer had been shot.

The people who live in the area said the chaos is unusual for their neighborhood.

"No I haven't had any trouble, my neighbors just stay over there on the other side, they quiet and everybody's real quiet. My neighbor here, she only come out to bring her dog out," said Curtis Glover, who lives across the street. "It feels real scary, it feels ugh, it feels 'undescribable' kinda."

The detective said the whole situation unfolded rather quickly and there is no concern for the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

We expect to learn more later Thursday morning. Look for the latest on the NewsCenter at Noon.