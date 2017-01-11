RTAAF CARES program aims to educate parents of children with aut - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RTAAF CARES program aims to educate parents of children with autism

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A local non-profit organization is working hard to give families the tools they need after receiving a diagnosis that can sometimes seem daunting for parents.

The RTAAF CARES Program is part of the RT Autism Awareness Foundation and started as a pilot with a grant from the Rochester Area Foundation in late 2015.

Since its start, the program has helped roughly 20 families learn more about how to raise a child who has been diagnosed with autism, and thanks to the generosity of a lot of donors, this 10 to 12 week program for parents is free.

The program meets once a week for an hour and a half, and each program session helps four or five families.

As part of a partnership with Mayo Clinic, the RTAAF CARES class gets a lot of clients sent its way from Mayo.

RT Autism Awareness Foundation Executive Director Randy Schmidt told us the goal of the program is to help parents understand they have a place to turn to for resources, and a place to go where they can know that they are not alone.

"It feels like the end of the world, it's the most traumatic, or one of the most traumatic things, right, that a parent can go through. This class intends to give them some hope and some perspective on it. And hey, it's not the end of the world. It's a different journey, it's a different path for your child. But it's not the end of the world," said Schmidt.

Since the program's start at the end of 2015, there have been five sessions and roughly 20 families helped, each family now armed with the tools needed to navigate this life journey.

Heather Smith, whose 4-year-old son, Cale, has autism, took part in the program.

Cale was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism in the summer of 2015.

"He wasn't very verbal, he was screaming a lot, he couldn't tell me what he wanted. And I just knew that wasn't really typical for his age,” said Smith.

A little more than a year after his diagnosis, Cale is nothing short of thriving.

He is now in preschool, and after school, he goes to the Rochester Center for Children for a couple of hours to hang out with other children just like him.

"When we went back after a year of having the diagnosis, she actually said he is more mild to moderate on the spectrum," said Smith.

Smith said she owes it all to the education and information she received through the program.

She said another added benefit of the program is meeting other families dealing with the same things. She said she has even stayed in touch with the other families she met in the program.

Smith said the program has given her hope that her son will be able to live a normal life.

"I want him to be able to do things on his own and play sports and go to school and be in a general education classroom,” said Smith.

Randy Schmidt said the next session of the program starts next month and there are still spots open.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program or becoming a part of the next session can visit the following website:

http://www.rtaaf.org/how-we-can-help/rtaaf-cares.php

The RT Autism Awareness Foundation will also be hosting its annual gala event next Saturday, January 21. More information about the event can be found on the RTAAF website. 

  • Harlem Globetrotters hit Rochester

    Too often do people just play games to win. It's refreshing to watch two teams just going to have fun. As for the new development to the world of basketball, the globetrotters introduced the 4 point line, a difficult shot to make, 30 feet from the basket. 

  • Wisconsin fugitive caught after 10 days on the run

    (KTTC) -- A 10-day manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has come to an end. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning  The 32-year-old was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. on a farmer's property in Richland County, southeast of La Crosse. The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the farmer called them around 7 o'clock Thursday night after he came across a man camping on his property. While the farmer said the stranger was cordial, he called law enforcemen...

  • Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Miracle Mile circa 1956Miracle Mile circa 1956
    If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening. If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today. In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included ...More >>
  • Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Miracle Mile circa 1956Miracle Mile circa 1956
    If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening. If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today. In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included ...More >>
  • Closing date pushed back for J.C. Penney stores

    JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.

  • Police recover 43 pounds of marijuana from rental car in Rochester

    Two men from California are now behind bars in Olmsted County, after Rochester police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car.  A Rochester police officer pulled over the car after it was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th St and 11th Ave SE.  At first, the men refused to stop for police, making a series of U-turn avoiding the squad car.  Eventually, they stopped, and police could smel...More >>
  • Wisconsin fugitive caught after 10 days on the run

    (KTTC) -- A 10-day manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has come to an end. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning  The 32-year-old was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. on a farmer's property in Richland County, southeast of La Crosse. The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the farmer called them around 7 o'clock Thursday night after he came across a man camping on his property. While the farmer said the stranger was cordial, he called law enforcemen...

  • Rochester man arrested for DWI with child in his car

    A Rochester man is arrested on a DWI charge after deputies say he drove erratically with a 5-year-old child in his car.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's office took 45-year-old Makur Gang into custody after he was stopped for an erratic driving report. A Deputy was called to southbound Highway 63 around 7 Thursday night. The deputy caught up with Gang's white Malibu on Highway 30. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Gang, who failed a field sobriety test. A 5-ye...More >>
  • UPDATE: Rochester family 'so scared' after reportedly seeing alligator near Cascade Lake

    Mohamed Abdelrahman, 10, said he saw a portion of the alligator above water.Mohamed Abdelrahman, 10, said he saw a portion of the alligator above water.

    A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.

    Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.

  • Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

    In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW. 

  • Harlem Globetrotters hit Rochester

    Too often do people just play games to win. It's refreshing to watch two teams just going to have fun. As for the new development to the world of basketball, the globetrotters introduced the 4 point line, a difficult shot to make, 30 feet from the basket. 

