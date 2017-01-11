The American Red Cross reports big increase in families helped

The American Red Cross in Minnesota is reporting a huge increase in the number of families that it helped last year most, after a fire in their home.

More than a thousand families were helped in Minnesota during 2016 most after single family home fires. This was just one of them in Rochester back in early November that devastated a home on 14th Avenue Southwest.

The need for Red Cross emergency help jumped 22% in Minnesota last year -- it was up as well in the southeastern part of the state, though not as much.