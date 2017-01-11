One injured during shooting in Austin

At least one person is injured after a shooting takes place in Austin. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of 8th Avenue SW.

According to a detective, an officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, but was not shot.

The person who was injured was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

