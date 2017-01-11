Mayo Clinic releases statement on future role in Trump's Veteran's Administration

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that Mayo Clinic will have a role in his Veteran's Administration.

He made the announcement at his first news conference as President-elect.

At the conference he announced David Shulkin will be in charge of the Department of Veteran Affairs. Shulkin currently serves as an undersecretary at the department.

Trump said, "We have some of the great hospitals of the world going to align themselves with the Veteran's Administration like the Cleveland Clinic, like the Mayo Clinic. A few more that we have. We're going to set up a group. These hospitals have been the top of the line.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic released this statement: