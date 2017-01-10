DICK'S Sporting Goods in Rochester to close

DICK'S Sporting Goods in Rochester will be closing its doors.

The Post-Bulletin obtained a statement, which says the store at 4603 Maine Ave. SE will close at the end of this month. Employees have been notified.

The manager at the Rochester location would not comment on the closing. A message left for the company's media relations line has not been returned.

DICK'S Sporting Goods in Rochester opened in 2007.