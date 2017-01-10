Winter weather makes for difficult driving - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Winter weather makes for difficult driving

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
NEAR DEXTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Tuesday's wintry weather may not have brought heavy snow, but the mix of precipitation throughout the day made for some slick conditions across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The morning started off with rain and sleet, followed by snow and relatively light winds. It was when the temperatures dropped and winds picked up that the driving issues began.

In the mid-afternoon on Interstate 90, traffic was slowed to around 20 miles per hour.

The problem arose from winds in excess of 30 miles per hour, blowing snow and reducing visibility. The situation was made worse in areas without anything to break the wind, especially out on country roads and highways.

Highways 52 and 63 were bad, and I-90 was even worse. With the road conditions as they were, it was no surprise to see many vehicles in the ditch.

Many of those who spun out or were went off the road were not injured, but that was not the case for everyone on the roads Tuesday.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reported 313 crashes across the state of Minnesota, with 358 spin-outs. Twenty-nine of those involved injuries.

"I thought when I got to 90  it would be OK, but no, so I'm stuck in Dexter," said Brenda Safe, who was traveling from Kansas City to Cannon Falls.

She, like many others, was stuck in Dexter because that stretch of I-90 was shut down due to a large amount of accidents.

"I feel like I'm going to be here all night and I probably will, the way they're telling me about the roads," said Kenneth Blair, a truck driver from Alabama. "So I'll just probably stay here, wait till tomorrow, wait till it's all clear and head out tomorrow."

And sometimes you just have to look on the bright side.

"What do I say? Thank God it ain't me cause I mean it's rough man," Blair said. "If you're out there, there's no telling what time they're gonna pick you up."

To see what the road conditions are like where you are, visit the Minnesota Road Conditions Map or the Iowa Road Conditions Map.

  Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

    In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW. 

  Mayo Civic Center Commission gives update on strategic plan

    From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years. And, the inner workings are also making changes. The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan. Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations fo...

  Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping local animal shelter

    Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee. 

