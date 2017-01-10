Winter weather makes for difficult driving

Tuesday's wintry weather may not have brought heavy snow, but the mix of precipitation throughout the day made for some slick conditions across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The morning started off with rain and sleet, followed by snow and relatively light winds. It was when the temperatures dropped and winds picked up that the driving issues began.

In the mid-afternoon on Interstate 90, traffic was slowed to around 20 miles per hour.

The problem arose from winds in excess of 30 miles per hour, blowing snow and reducing visibility. The situation was made worse in areas without anything to break the wind, especially out on country roads and highways.

Highways 52 and 63 were bad, and I-90 was even worse. With the road conditions as they were, it was no surprise to see many vehicles in the ditch.

Many of those who spun out or were went off the road were not injured, but that was not the case for everyone on the roads Tuesday.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reported 313 crashes across the state of Minnesota, with 358 spin-outs. Twenty-nine of those involved injuries.

"I thought when I got to 90 it would be OK, but no, so I'm stuck in Dexter," said Brenda Safe, who was traveling from Kansas City to Cannon Falls.

She, like many others, was stuck in Dexter because that stretch of I-90 was shut down due to a large amount of accidents.

"I feel like I'm going to be here all night and I probably will, the way they're telling me about the roads," said Kenneth Blair, a truck driver from Alabama. "So I'll just probably stay here, wait till tomorrow, wait till it's all clear and head out tomorrow."

And sometimes you just have to look on the bright side.

"What do I say? Thank God it ain't me cause I mean it's rough man," Blair said. "If you're out there, there's no telling what time they're gonna pick you up."

To see what the road conditions are like where you are, visit the Minnesota Road Conditions Map or the Iowa Road Conditions Map.