Snow plow hit by semi near Faribault, reminds drivers to use caution around plows

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) -

With all the snowy roads and wind drifts Tuesday, even the vehicles working to clean up the roads were working to avoid accidents.

A semi truck hit a snow plow Tuesday morning on I-35 near Faribault. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Crews towed away the semi, and the plow is no longer able to deposit salt or chemicals on the road due to damage on its rear, however, it is able to continue plowing.

In Rochester, plows were hard at work in the chemical phase, laying down a sand/salt mixture or just salt to help keep ice at bay.

Robert Langanki, who is the MnDOT Transportation Operations Supervisor in Rochester, warned that with the dropping temperatures and slush on the roads, things would only continue to solidify throughout the evening.

He said crews would be working around the clock until all the ice was melted and roads were clear.

"Well right now the snow has stopped but the wind is definitely going up. We're putting down either a sand/salt mixture or just salt until the temperatures drop lower, then we have what we call an alternative de-icer chemical which works at lower temps. So ,hopefully we're going to be able to get most of this ice off the road before it becomes brutally cold in the next day or so," explained Langanki.

Langanki said those driving should watch for snow clouds on the road, because it probably means a plow is working on the roads and going significantly slower than normal traffic.

Drivers should also slow down to avoid a collisions. 

