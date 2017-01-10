Rochester Public Transit explores future use of articulated buses

It's common to see a standard Rochester Public Transit bus rolling around the streets of the Med City, but a different kind of bus graced Rochester with its presence Tuesday morning.

RPT showed off an articulated bus that is currently used as a campus connector at the University of Minnesota.

"I was visiting someone at the Saint Marys Hospital and I watched one of the Mayo internal shuttles unload as I was waiting for something to happen. I saw how long it took for those people to negotiate their way off the bus and I said to myself, 'In the future, this could go better.' And that's when I thought of the solution that we've implemented for the University of Minnesota," said First Transit Region Director Of Operations Paul Buharin.

Articulated buses are comprised of two rigid sections linked by a pivoting joint, which makes it easier for the driver to make tight turns.

"This bus has the motor in the middle, so the drive wheels are in the tractor unit. The rear wheels steer, so I don't pretend to understand the mechanism that's under the turntable, but there's bars that tell the back wheels what to do and when to turn. Really, it's like having two 30 foot buses hooked together. They turn very nicely," said Buharin.

They hold 100 passengers, about 40 percent more than current RPT buses. RPT is looking into adding the buses to the city's busier routes, like many of the park-and-ride locations.

We could see articulated buses on Rochester streets in as little as two years if this option is chosen.

"The DMC plan did initially identify articulated buses. Our plan right now shows a 40 foot standard bus. We would have to go and amend that plan, but we do update that annually, so in August, we probably will put articulateds in our program. I would say it takes about two years to get one," said Rochester Public Transit Manager Tony Knauer,

In two weeks, Rochester Public Transit will hold a public conversation session for people to voice their opinions on the future of transportation in the Med City. It will be on the 4th floor of the UMR University Center on January 24 from 4 to 8 p.m.