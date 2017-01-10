Liberian boy travels to Rochester for treatment at Mayo Clinic w - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Liberian boy travels to Rochester for treatment at Mayo Clinic with help from Samaritan's Purse

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A young boy has made a long journey to Rochester as he begins a road to a healthier future at Mayo Clinic. 

Sampson traveled to Rochester from Liberia with the help of Samaritan's Purse and a $155,000 GoFundMe campaign. He has been suffering from a deformity that completely covers one of his eyes and part of another.

Sampson's father, the only parent in his life, died from ebola two years ago.

Sampson lived in a tropical jungle village in Liberia and was greeted in Rochester with friendly faces and a warm winter coat. He will receive treatment at Mayo Clinic in the days to come.

