Austin Police: 3 children found during one of city's largest met - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin Police: 3 children found during one of city's largest meth busts

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Three toddler-aged children were found in a home during one of Austin's largest methamphetamine busts in recent history, police said.

According to Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger, officers searched a home on the 600 block of 10th Street Northeast at about 1:17 p.m. Monday. They seized 3 pounds, 6.5 ounces of meth in several packages and baggies.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Phaengdy Khamda, who is in the Mower County Jail facing a felony first-degree drug charge.

Chief Krueger said there were three young children in the home -- ages 1, 2 and 3. Although they are related to the suspect, it is unclear if they are her children, Chief Krueger added.

Mower County Health and Human Services placed the children elsewhere.

A woman who identified herself as a grandmother was allowed to stay at the home, Chief Krueger said.

The amount of meth seized is one of the largest in the city's recent history, said the chief. However, there is no indication that a lab is in the home.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

    Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

    In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW. 

    More >>

    In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW. 

    More >>

  • Mayo Civic Center Commission gives update on strategic plan

    Mayo Civic Center Commission gives update on strategic plan

    From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years. And, the inner workings are also making changes. The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan. Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations fo...

    More >>

    From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years. And, the inner workings are also making changes. The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan. Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations fo...

    More >>

  • Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping local animal shelter

    Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping local animal shelter

    Chris Lemmon, Great Harvest Bread Co. managerChris Lemmon, Great Harvest Bread Co. manager

    Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee. 

    More >>

    Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.