Austin Police: 3 children found during one of city's largest meth busts

Three toddler-aged children were found in a home during one of Austin's largest methamphetamine busts in recent history, police said.

According to Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger, officers searched a home on the 600 block of 10th Street Northeast at about 1:17 p.m. Monday. They seized 3 pounds, 6.5 ounces of meth in several packages and baggies.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Phaengdy Khamda, who is in the Mower County Jail facing a felony first-degree drug charge.

Chief Krueger said there were three young children in the home -- ages 1, 2 and 3. Although they are related to the suspect, it is unclear if they are her children, Chief Krueger added.

Mower County Health and Human Services placed the children elsewhere.

A woman who identified herself as a grandmother was allowed to stay at the home, Chief Krueger said.

The amount of meth seized is one of the largest in the city's recent history, said the chief. However, there is no indication that a lab is in the home.