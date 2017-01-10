KTTC Fan Favorites Winners - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

KTTC Fan Favorites Winners

Appliance Store:

  1. Warners’ Stellian
  2. Appliance Village
  3. ApplianceSmart

Attorney:

  1. Suk Law Firm
  2. Dunlap & Seeger
  3. Restovich and Associates

Audiologist/Hearing Center:

  1. Amy Swain Hearing Center
  2. Ultimate Hearing
  3. Beltone Hearing Aid Center

Auto Body/Collision:

  1. Rochester Collision Center
  2. Med City Collision
  3. City Auto Glass

Auto Repair:

  1. Joe’s Auto Care
  2. Med City Collision
  3. Tilson’s Auto Repair

Basement Services:

  1. American Waterworks
  2. Midwest Basement Systems
  3. Hauser Chem Dry

Car Dealership:

  1. Clements
  2. Tom Kadlec Honda
  3. Rochester Motor Cars

Chiropractic Clinic:

  1. Brennan Family Chiropractic
  2. Northgate Chiropractic
  3. Advanced Body Chiropractic – Stewartville

Cocktail – Bloody Mary:

  1. Newt’s
  2. Whistle Binkies
  3. Brother’s Bar & Grill

Cocktail – Craft Beer Selection:

  1. Forager
  2. Whistle Binkies
  3. Crooked Pint

Cocktail – Craft Cocktail:

  1. The Doggery
  2. Five West
  3. Chester’s

Coffee Shop/Coffee House:

  1. Dunn Brother’s
  2. Moka
  3. Caribou

Dental Office:

  1. Northwest Dental Group
  2. Gentling Dental Care
  3. Family Dentist Tree

Electrician:

  1. Ryan Electric
  2. Pine Electric
  3. Capelles Electric

Event/Banquet Facility:

  1. Rochester International Event Center
  2. DoubleTree
  3. Wicked Moose Bar and Grill

Eye Care Center:

  1. Rochester Family Eye
  2. Olmsted Medical Center
  3. Huber Eyecare

Financial Institution:

  1. First Alliance Credit Union
  2. Think Mutual Bank
  3. Premier Bank

Financial Planner:

  1. Merrill Lynch
  2. Charterpointe Wealth Strategies
  3. Pinnacle Wealth Management

Fitness Center:

  1. Rochester Athletic Club
  2. Edge Fitness
  3. Planet Fitness

Flooring Store:

  1. Hiller’s Flooring America
  2. Carpet One
  3. Tile Superstore & More

Florist:

  1. Carousel Floral
  2. Flowers by Jerry
  3. Renning’s Flowers

Furniture Store:

  1. Furniture Superstore
  2. Drury’s Furniture
  3. Schneiderman’s Furniture

Furniture Store (Outdoor/Patio):

  1. Trademart Furniture
  2. Energy Products & Design
  3. Drury’s Furniture

Garage Doors:

  1. Thompson Garage Doors
  2. Rochester Overhead Door
  3. Quality Overhead Door

Golf Course:

  1. Willow Creek
  2. Rochester Golf & Country Club
  3. Maple Valley Golf and Country Club

Grocery Store:

  1. Hy-Vee
  2. Fareway
  3. People’s Food Co-Op

Hair Salon (Men’s Cut/Services):

  1. The Barbershop
  2. Hair Studio 52
  3. Serenity Couture

Hair Salon (Spa Services):

  1. Serenity Couture
  2. Hair Studio 52
  3. R!ah Hair Studio

Hair Salon (Women’s Color/Cut):

  1. Hair Studio 52
  2. Serenity Couture
  3. R!ah Hair Studio

Home Builder:

  1. Bigelow Homes
  2. R Fleming Construction
  3. Med City Builders

Hotel:

  1. DoubleTree
  2. Hilton Garden Inn
  3. Hampton Inn

HVAC Company:

  1. Haley Comfort Systems
  2. Himec at Homes
  3. K&S Heating and Air Conditioning

Insurance Agent/Agency:

  1. State Farm – Bruce Fujan
  2. Atlas Insurance Brokers
  3. Farmer’s Insurance

Jewelry Store:

  1. Lasker Jewelers
  2. Rochester Lapidary Jewelers
  3. Riddle’s Jewelry

Landscape/Lawn Services:

  1. Sargent’s Landscape Nursery
  2. Creative Curb Appeal
  3. Custom Retaining Walls and Landscaping

Liquor Store:

  1. Andy’s Liquor
  2. Apollo Liquor
  3. Hy-Vee Liquor

Live Music Venue:

  1. Rochester Civic Theatre
  2. Wicked Moose Bar and Grill
  3. Down by the Riverside

Mattress Store:

  1. Land O’ Dreams
  2. Slumberland Furniture
  3. Schneiderman’s Furniture

Medical Spa:

  1. Essence Skin Clinic
  2. Posh Facial Aesthetics

Nail Salon:

  1. Kari’s Nails
  2. Serenity Couture
  3. Hair Studio 52

Non-Profit:

Winner – Paws & Claws *
(No Runners Up)

Nursery School:

  1. Primrose School of Rochester
  2. New Horizon Academy
  3. Rochester Knowledge Beginnings

Orthodontist:

  1. Overby Orthodontics
  2. King Orthodontics
  3. GLK Orthodontics

Pest Control:

  1. Bob the Bugman
  2. Lemke Pest Control
  3. Plunkett’s Pest Control

Pharmacy:

  1. Weber & Judd
  2. Hy-Vee Pharmacy
  3. Shopko

Plumber:

  1. Tonna Mechanical
  2. Himec at Home
  3. K&S Heating and Air Conditioning

Radio Personality:

  1. Megan Kennedy (97.5)
  2. Julie Jones (102.5 The Fox)
  3. Cash & Kari (97.5)

Real Estate Agent:

  1. Andy Mulholland – Handy Andy
  2. Denel Ihde-Sparks
  3. Lori Reinalda

Real Estate Brokerage:

  1. Counselor Realty
  2. Edina Realty
  3. Re/Max Results

Recreational Vehicle Dealer:

  1. Universal Marine
  2. River Valley Power & Sport
  3. Hilltop Trailer Sales

Resale Store:

  1. Kismet Consignment
  2. Catch My Thrift
  3. Phenomenal Woman

Restaurant (Breakfast/Brunch):

  1. Brother’s Bar & Grill
  2. Rooster’s Barn and Grill
  3. Canadian Honker

Restaurant (Burger):

  1. Newt’s
  2. Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill
  3. Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon

Restaurant (Casual):

  1. Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill
  2. Hy-Vee Market Grill
  3. Beetle’s Bar & Grill

Restaurant (Fast Food):

  1. Culver’s
  2. $5 Pizza
  3. Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Restaurant (Fine Dining):

  1. Hubbell House
  2. Victoria’s
  3. Twigs Tavern & Grille

Restaurant (Pizza):

  1. Mr. Pizza North
  2. BB’s Pizza
  3. Broadway Pizza & Bar

Restaurant (Steak):

  1. Texas Roadhouse
  2. Hubbell House
  3. Outback Steakhouse

Restaurant (Wings):

  1. Buffalo Wild Wings
  2. Beetle’s Bar & Grill
  3. Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill

Retail Store (Baby/Children):

  1. Tangerine
  2. Baby Baby

Retail Store (Home Décor/Gift):

  1. Flowers by Jerry – Lux Boutique
  2. Cut Above Home
  3. Shades of Green

Retail Store (Men’s Clothing):

  1. Hanny’s Menswear
  2. Knight’s Chamber
  3. Men’s Warehouse

Retail Store (Women’s Clothing):

  1. Primp Boutique
  2. Mainstream Boutique
  3. Beautiful Something – Lanesboro

Roofing:

  1. All Craft Exteriors
  2. Gary Kline Roofing
  3. Larson Siding & Windows

Senior Living Facility:

  1. Madonna Living Community
  2. Shorewood Senior Campus
  3. The Waters on Mayowood

Veterinarian:

  1. Plainview Veterinary Clinic
  2. Cascade Animal Medical Center
  3. Byron Pet Hospital

Window & Siding:

  1. Ryan Windows & Siding
  2. Larson Siding & Windows
  3. Lacina Siding & Windows
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.