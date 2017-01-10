KTTC Fan Favorites Winners

A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.More >>
The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.More >>
A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in a burned home near Hammond Monday morning as Jean Marie Schwirtz. The 59-year-old woman lived in the home on the 58-thousand block of County Road 68, and family members said Monday that they were certain she was the person who had been killed in the fire.More >>
A 122 line poem, recited by 122 women, with one goal in mind.More >>
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.More >>
This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is from April 13, 1949. At first glance, it may look like these men are up to no good, but they aren't stealing those safety deposit boxes, they're moving them to the First National Bank's new home at the corner of 1st Ave. and 2nd St. SW.More >>
A jury in Albert Lea has found David Easter guilty on all counts in the murder of Spencer Brown last August at Myre-Big Island State Park. After reviewing some of the evidence before noon on Thursday, including the 911 call and police dashcam videos, the jury came back with a verdict about 5 p.m.More >>
Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.More >>
