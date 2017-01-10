2 more presumed CWD-infected deer found in SE Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

2 more presumed CWD-infected deer found in SE Minnesota

Posted:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Wildlife managers have found two more deer suspected of being infected with chronic wasting disease near the southeastern Minnesota town of Preston, raising the number of confirmed and presumptive infected deer found in the area to five.

The does were killed within a mile of where the first two deer that tested positive were shot in November, marking the first appearance of the brain disease in wild deer in Minnesota since 2010. The Department of Natural Resources expects confirmation later this week.

The DNR will now consider having hunters kill even more deer than planned in the area to better assess the prevalence of the disease and prevent its spread. But wildlife research manager Lou Cornicelli says they won't make any decisions until after a special hunt concludes Sunday.
 

