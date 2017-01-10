President Obama to deliver farewell address Tuesday

President Barack Obama will bid the nation goodbye Tuesday night. The 44th President of the United States will deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago.

As many as 20,000 people are expected to attend the president's address.

President Obama is expected to offer one last defense of his signature health care law known as Obamacare.

He is also expected to present "a series of admonitions about the challenges we face moving forward" - taking aim at President-elect Donald Trump.

The president's address can be viewed on KTTC at 8 p.m. Tuesday.