Hostess recalls holiday Twinkies due to possible salmonella concerns

Photo: FDA
If you still have some Twinkies left over from the holidays, they may be under a recall. 

Hostess brands has issued a voluntary recall for its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies. This is due to a recall by an ingredient provider of its confectionary coating over concerns of possible salmonella contamination. 

The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products

No illnesses have been reported. 

Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

