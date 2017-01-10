Rochester Fire responds to smoke scare at RST - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Fire responds to smoke scare at RST

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A smoke scare on board a FedEx plane caused some excitement at Rochester International Airport Tuesday morning. 

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the airport at 7:10 a.m. when a fire alarm alerted the cockpit crew on the FedEx plane that there was smoke in the cargo hold as the plane approached the airport.

Deputy Chief Steven Belau said a main concern for fire crews had to do with the plane's shipment of computers containing lithium batteries, which can cause fires.

Firefighters from the fire department and airport used thermal imaging cameras to look for signs of heat from the plane and found an area of mild heat build up in the lower cargo hold. 

Fire crews unloaded and inspected each package for signs of smoke or fire, but none was found. 

