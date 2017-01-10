Freezing drizzle causes slippery conditions ahead of snow Tuesda - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Freezing drizzle causes slippery conditions ahead of snow Tuesday

Minnesota road conditions at noon Tuesday; Purple = Travel not advised, Pink = Completely covered, Blue = Partially covered / Photo: MnDOT Minnesota road conditions at noon Tuesday; Purple = Travel not advised, Pink = Completely covered, Blue = Partially covered / Photo: MnDOT
Iowa road conditions at noon Tuesday; Pink = Completely covered, Blue = Patchy, Green = Clear / Photo: Iowa DOT Iowa road conditions at noon Tuesday; Pink = Completely covered, Blue = Patchy, Green = Clear / Photo: Iowa DOT
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Tuesday. 

Sleet and freezing drizzle made for a slippery morning commute, and a mixture of wintry precipitation is expected to continue to fall through much of the day.

As of 9 a.m. the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported completely covered roads across most of the southeastern corner of the state on its road conditions map. The Iowa Department of Transportation road conditions map indicated slightly better conditions, with patchy conditions south and east of Mason City, and completely covered roads north and west of Mason City. Roads were clear south of Cedar Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 145 crashes statewide by 11 a.m. Twelve of those crashes involved injuries, and one was a fatality involving a semi truck near St. Cloud. Additionally, troopers responded to 172 vehicles that spun out or went off of the roadway. 

KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt said we can expect snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches by the end of the day, on top of the ice forming from the morning's rain.

Winds will pick up throughout the day, which can cause blowing snow in some areas.

What's the difference between a Watch, Advisory and a Warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisory: Issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet which will cause significant inconveniences and, if caution is not exercised, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Winter Storm Watch: Alerts the public to the possibility of a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet. Winter Storm Watches are usually issued 12 to 48 hours before the beginning of a Winter Storm.

Winter Storm Warning: Issued when hazardous winter weather in the form of heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Winter Storm Warnings are usually issued 12 to 24 hours before the event is expected to begin.

Blizzard Warning: Issued for sustained or gusty winds of 35 mph or more, and falling or blowing snow creating visibilities at or below ¼ mile; these conditions should persist for at least three hours.

