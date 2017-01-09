Athlete of the week - Duoth Gach

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Duoth Gach is a pretty quiet guy. On the basketball court, his game speaks volumes.

What fires him up more than anything?

"A monster dunk obviously," Gach said. "The crowd goes crazy off them."

As a junior on the Austin boys basketball team, Duoth's dunks have elevated the Packers to new heights.

"It gets our fans pumped up and our guys going," Packers head coach Kris Fadness said. "We thrive off that energy."

Duoth can also shoot the three. He's 50 percent from behind the arch on almost 60 attempts. Two weeks ago, Gach scored 24 points in Austin's win over Class AA No. 2 Caledonia. This past Friday, Gach put up 21 points against Northfield, an all too familiar foe.

"We knew it was going to be a big game," Gach said. "They beat us last year in sections. We had to come out and play harder this year."

Duoth is the team's leading scorer, but his brother Both is right behind him in second place.

"When they get rolling they just seem to have a sixth sense about where each others at on the court," coach Fadness explained.

Duoth, Both and the rest of the Packers are 8-0 and currently ranked eighth in Class AAAA. There's still a lot of basketball left to play but expectations are as high as Duoth's vertical.

"Keep on getting good wins and move forward," Duoth said referring to team goals. "Try to get a state championship game."