Mayo identify drug to help fight breast cancer by metastasis

Mayo Clinic doctors may have found a new way to keep a type of breast cancer from spreading.

Mayo Clinic researchers have identified a drug already approved by the F-D-A that can help regulate a protein known to help spread breast cancer by metastasis. This finding published in a recent medical journal only applies to "triple negative" breast cancer, which is especially difficult to treat, given current treatments.

The author of the study cautions that more research is needed, but if backed up, these findings could play a major role in cancer treatment in the years to come.