Mayo identify drug to help fight breast cancer by metastasis - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo identify drug to help fight breast cancer by metastasis

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic doctors may have found a new way to keep a type of breast cancer from spreading. 

Mayo Clinic researchers have identified a drug already approved by the F-D-A that can help regulate a protein known to help spread breast cancer by metastasis. This finding published in a recent medical journal only applies to "triple negative" breast cancer, which is especially difficult to treat, given current treatments.

The author of the study cautions that more research is needed, but if backed up, these findings could play a major role in cancer treatment in the years to come. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.