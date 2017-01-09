Mayo identify drug to help fight breast cancer by metastasis

The city of Rochester hosts conventions and sporting events all year round. These events bring in participants from all over the country. Today, an exercise is underway to help keep these visitors safe in any situation. The Rochester Fire Department is conducting a hazardous material drill at the Mayo Civic Center. The Mankato Fire Department and the Army National Guard's 55th Civil Support Team are also taking part. The drill centers around a simulated chemical / biological device ...More >>
This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is from April 13, 1949. At first glance, it may look like these men are up to no good, but they aren't stealing those safety deposit boxes, they're moving them to the First National Bank's new home at the corner of 1st Ave. and 2nd St. SW.More >>
A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.More >>
Good news for stockholders of Fastenal Company of Winona. A dividend of $0.32 per share will be paid in cash to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26.More >>
Residents of Clarks Grove are getting some help with cleaning up after that tornado hit in early March.More >>
A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in a burned home near Hammond Monday morning as Jean Marie Schwirtz. The 59-year-old woman lived in the home on the 58-thousand block of County Road 68, and family members said Monday that they were certain she was the person who had been killed in the fire.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
Authorities in Olmsted and Dodge counties are searching for a para-glider who went missing tonight. The search is along the Highway 30 area and it began about a few hours ago.More >>
