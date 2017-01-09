Up to 8,000 pigs killed in farm fire

Up to 8,000 piglets are dead after a fire broke out in Hartland Saturday afternoon.

Two employees were inside at the time, but got out safely. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but the former owner of the barn tells us one of the employees believes it could have been a space heater.

The farm was still smoldering as of this morning. The barn was a nursery farm, which means piglets go there three weeks after they're born. They stay there for at least 10 weeks or until they weigh around 60 pounds before going off to a finisher.