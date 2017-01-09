Mayo Clinic research identifies new potential breast cancer treatment

Mayo Clinic doctors may have found a new way to keep breast cancer from spreading.

Mayo Clinic researchers have identified a drug already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can help regulate a protein known to help spread breast cancer by metastasis.

The finding, recently published in the journal Nature Communications, applies to a form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer.

According to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, triple negative breast cancer is a form that does not include the presence of any of the three estrogen or progesterone receptors that fuel most breast cancers. Treatment generally involves targeting those receptors, so the lack of their presence makes triple negative breast cancer especially difficult to treat.

The author of the study, Dr. Zhenkun Lou, said more research is needed, but if backed up, the new findings could play a major role in cancer treatment in the years to come.

Lou said drugs called CDK 4/6 inhibitors were able to make a big difference in preventing the spread of triple-negative breast cancer to other organs. CDK 4/6 inhibitors are currently approved to treat estrogen positive breast cancer, but not triple negative breast cancer.