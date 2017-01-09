UPDATE: Deck fire in NE Rochester caused by smoldering wood pellets

Firefighters have determined a deck fire in northeast Rochester Monday morning was caused by some smoldering wood pellets.

The Rochester Fire Department said Tuesday that smoldering wood pellets removed from a wood burning stove were put in a garbage bag at 28 9th Street NE. The bag was placed on the back wooden porch Monday morning. The pellets sparked a fire, which crews were able to put out with a fire extinguisher.

Previous Story:

The Rochester Fire Department was called to reports of a house fire in northeast Rochester Monday morning.

A passerby noticed what appeared to be flames coming from the back of a house on 9th Street NE, but the flames were actually on the deck outside.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The heat and flames broke the patio door, causing smoke to fill the second floor of the home and cause some damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog was found unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.