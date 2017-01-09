Man wanted in domestic assault incident arrested, facing several felony charges

A man wanted in a domestic abuse case was arrested when he returned to the home of his victim early Saturday morning.

Rochester Police said Lawrence Chatman was wanted for allegedly abusing a 32-year-old woman for several days, holding her captive in her northwest Rochester home last week.

When officers found her, the victim's eyes were nearly swollen shut and she had a broken jaw and ribs.

Police said Chatman jumped out a window and took off in the victim's car, leading police on a chase at dangerous speeds.

Chatman got away, but police said Chatman returned to the woman's home again early Saturday morning. He tried to flee out a window when police arrived at 2:40 a.m.

After a struggle, police used a taser on Chatman took him into custody.

Chatman told officers he was on oxycodone and cocaine, so he was taken to the hospital before he was booked into the jail. He faces several felony level charges, including harassment, stalking and domestic assault.