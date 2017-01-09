Police: Woman stabbed in attempted sexual assault; Rochester man arrested

A man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman and stabbed her.

Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin said the victim told officers she was visiting a relative's home on the 3300 block of Bandel Drive NW Saturday morning, when a male relative tried to sexually assault her.

The woman said she fought back, but was stabbed in the neck. When her assailant left the room to go to the kitchen, the woman fled out the front door and with her bare feet in the cold weather. She drove to the Holiday gas station on 55th Street NW to get help.

Rochester Police responded to the gas station at 6:15 a.m. and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested Erickson Godi, 23 of Rochester. He faces charges in the incident, including 2nd degree assault.