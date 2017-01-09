Car hauler fire slows morning commute near St. Charles

A vehicle fire brought the morning commute to a halt on Interstate 90 Monday.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, west of St. Charles, involving a semi truck carrying a load of vehicles.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of the car hauler pulled over when several cars behind him honked to alert him to the smoke coming from his cargo.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the trailer as firefighters from St. Charles, Dover and Eyota worked to keep any flames from spreading.

Once the fire was put out, six vehicles on the rear portion of the trailer were charred from the ordeal.

A tow truck driver on the scene said the fire likely started from air valves in the brakes reacting poorly to the cold weather.

A large stretch of eastbound I-90 was closed off for about an hour as the State Patrol redirected drivers onto Highway 14.

No one was injured in the fire.