14-year-old girl raped, killed, and dismembered by adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend

A Pennsylvania man and his girlfriend have been charged in the rape, murder, and dismemberment of her teenage daughter.

Police arrested Jacob Sullivan on Saturday and accused him of raping and killing the 14-year-old girl.

They say his girlfriend and the teen's adoptive mother, Sara Packer, helped Sullivan dispose of the body and then formed a suicide pact with him.

Sara Packer walked into the Pennsylvania courthouse with her head down and said nothing. Packer is charged in the murder of her adopted daughter.



Authorities now allege 14-year-old Grace Packer was killed in a rape-murder fantasy carried out by Sara Packer and her boyfriend.

Outside that same courthouse hours earlier, Jacob Sullivan said he was "sorry for what [he] did to the girl."

A probably cause affidavit listed the disturbing details, claiming Sullivan told investigators he raped the teen while Sara Packer watched, and that they gave her pills and left her bound in a hot attic to die.

When Grace Packer did not die, Jacob Sullivan strangled and suffocated her.



"Poor Grace was stored in a cedar closet while covered with moth balls and kitty litter, I believe, so that she would not rot and stink," said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. He said Sara Packer bought a bow saw used to dismember Grace's body. Grace's remains were found in Luzerne County in October. "The question is how could any mother do this to a child? To their child? I don't have an answer. I'm bereft."

It is all a shock to neighbors who lived just above where authorities said the couple had recently been living. "I feel sick to my stomach. It's absolutely heartbreaking to think that we even had contact with these people and they were capable of such a gruesome crime and horrific crime," said one neighbor.

Authorities said the pair were living in a polyamorous relationship with a woman the District Attorney said they were talking to but who had not been charged.

Both Sarah Packer and Jacob Sullivan are being held on no bail. Hearings for both are scheduled for January 20.