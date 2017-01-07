Colorless, odorless gas shuts down Gingerbread House Bakery

A carbon monoxide scare gives the Gingerbread House Bakery a rough start to the day.

Rochester Fire responded to a medical call with an employee feeling sick.

Once inside, their CO detectors went off, indicating elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Firefighters then evacuated the building and checked on the other employees, who also showed signs of CO poisoning.

They began the ventilation process working with Minnesota Energy.

Firefighters say that without the right equipment, this can be dangerous.

"The problems that come into play is that these signs and symptoms mask typical flu-like symptoms with headaches, generally feeling ill," Chris Bailey, Rochester Fire Battalion Chief, said. "Basically it's without having the electronic devices, it's tough to notice what the difference is."

Everyone was OK, but the Bakery's gas was shut off in order to find the source of the leak.

Since their heating was turned off, RFD deployed portable heaters.

The cause is still under investigation.



