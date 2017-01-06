Byron family caught in middle of Ft. Lauderdale shooting

Byron siblings Larry More and Debra Fugleberg were just getting ready to go through security at Ft. Lauderdale Airport when chaos erupted.

The two were traveling back to Minnesota with 17 others, on their way home from a cruise.

After the shots rang out, some of More and Fugleberg's family members ran outside. Others from their group were still inside.

The two are in touch with the family members they were separated from. Those family members are heading back to a motel.

Aside from some of the family getting bumped around in the crowd, they are all safe, but the event still left them shaken.

"I was with my daughter and her husband, my husband and grandson and they got trampled," Debra Fugleber said. "And then we got separated because there are 19 of us and so we each checked in at different times but when the thunder of people came, my daughter had the baby in a pack and she literally got trampled. My husband picked her up and we ran."

"I just want to be home...and to be safe. And I feel bad for the people who lost their lives today and that are injured," Larry More said. "I feel so lucky to live where we live but it can happen anywhere."