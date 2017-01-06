Mayo Civic Center expansion close to completion - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Civic Center expansion close to completion

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It may seem like it's taken awhile, but the Mayo Civic Center expansion project is almost completed. The concept for the expansion dates back to 2007, with construction beginning in 2015 after the $84 million project was financed.

The work is scheduled to be completed by April 1st. So still about 3 months to go, but the new improvements already look great.

One of the first things you notice during the daytime is the bountiful natural light that the endless array of windows provides.

"You get the natural heat effect in the winter, so that's actually a positive thing that we can get this time of year. And then in the summer, obviously the sun is a little bit higher so you don't get that same quantity of heat and it's just aesthetics. It's an opportunity to showcase the plaza we have here, the river running right by our space," said Mayo Civic Center Managing Director Andy Krogstad.

Included among the new additions is a 4,000 seat ballroom, which will be the largest in the state, as well as new meeting suites, a 7,500 foot riverfront plaza, and a new banquet production kitchen.

One of the biggest pieces of feedback that officials have heard from locals is amazement over the sheer size of the new Civic Center.

"Obviously, the finishes are top notch, so people look at the carpet and the wall finishes and the terrazzo and they say, 'Wow, this is a really, really nice space.' But it's mostly the ahh's and the ooh's of the size of the space that's getting people excited. Especially when they go inside the ballroom, they're able to see that large space," said Krogstad.

Construction on the 1st floor is essentially finished besides minor touchups and digital signage. Some work still needs to be completed before April 1st, including the laying of carpet in the new ballroom, but confidence is high that the project will be completed on time.

