Mayo Civic Center expansion close to completion

Crime was down slightly in Rochester last year, but serious offenses and drug crimes involving heroin use are up. Rochester Police Department Chief Roger Peterson and statistic analyst Joe Koncur shared the stats with City Council members and community member Monday afternoon, in a look-back at 2016. The good news is in 2016 RPD received less incident reports than the year prior, however, Chief Peterson said at the same time, those calls that were received seemed to be more serious ...More >>
Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez surprised a Rochester student with a one-on-one practice session Monday. Aaliyah Williams, 7, a second grader at St. Francis of Assisi School shows off her dribbling skills on Instagram.More >>
The fight against distracted driving in Minnesota began Monday at Mayo High School. More than 300 agencies statewide are cracking down on distracted driving over the next two weeks, in an effort to drop the death count to zero.More >>
Passover began Monday night to commemorate the emancipation of the Israelites and their Exodus from Egypt. "Passover is the single most celebrated Jewish holiday. People don't realize that. They tend to think of our holy days in the fall season," said Rabbi Michelle Werner of B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.More >>
Nearly 70 people lost their lives in Syria last Tuesday after a chemical bombing turned a rebel-held area into a toxic kill zone. Since then Syrian refugees across the United States have shared their thoughts on the attack - including Ahmad Alsabbagh, a Syrian refugee living in Rochester, Minnesota. Imagine living in a war-zone where you go to bed every night, not knowing if you'll wake up in the morning. "It was horrible." Ahmad Alsabbagh doesn't have to i...More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
There's a revised proposal for what would be the largest re-development project in Rochester history. Bloom International Realty, a developer from United Arab Emirates, proposed last year to build a two-tower condominium complex along the Zumbro River -- from 2nd to 4th Streets Southeast.More >>
A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned. Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...More >>
A Chatfield High School senior is organizing a run to help his cross country teammates who are battling serious illnesses. Kadin Hill, 18, said his friend, Henry, has diabetes and his friend, Kaylee, has Crohn's disease. So Hill is organizing a run this month that will raise money to combat those illnesses.More >>
The main lobby of the Rochester International Airport is getting a makeover. Construction is expected to start on Monday to centralize the ticket counters, consolidate the baggage claim area, and upgrade the U.S. customs facility. "The facility upgrades will provide an enhanced customer experience for those landing in Rochester and doing business in southeast Minnesota," said John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport.More >>
